WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Dream Center food pantry director Vicki Zahn about their need for food donations.

Zahn said “think about fixing a meal for your family” and that’s what they are in need of. She said they will accept, fresh food, frozen, canned, and dry goods.

The Dream Center is located at 803 Gilmer Rd, Longview, 75604.

