Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: Breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out warm in the 70s with a light breeze.  Expect a few clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s today.  More sunshine and more of a breeze through the middle and end of the week.  South and southwest winds will start gusting to 20 mph and temperatures will warm into the mid 90s each afternoon.  By late Friday, a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast and increases this weekend as a cold front arrives.  Expect chances for rain off and on through early next week with cooler temperatures behind the cold front.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation

Latest News

Operation Hug raised enough funds to purchase eleven $50 game cards, for each of the students...
Rusk teacher’s Operation Hugs initiative invests in students’ emotional health
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD addresses plan to combat discipline issues, staffing issues
Rusk Peace Officer Memorial
Rusk County gathers to honor law enforcement officers
6 Years Strong: Naskila Gaming provides 700 jobs, housing for tribe members
6 Years Strong: Naskila Gaming provides 700 jobs, housing for tribe members