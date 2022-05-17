Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the 80s, falling into the 70s overnight. Mostly cloudy to start the day tomorrow, partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid 90s, with a southwest breeze, 15-20 mph. Warm/hot temperatures to continue through Friday before a front moves through dropping our highs into the 80s, bringing with it a chance for showers and storms. Friday afternoon will begin a period with rain in the forecast everyday through at least next Tuesday. Friday’s chances are slim, but the chances increase during the evening/overnight hours, with a chance for a few strong to severe storms.

Details are still limited, but right now the main threats appear to be hail and wind if we do see any severe storms on Friday/Saturday morning. We’ll have a better idea of threats and timing in the next few days. Rain will continue to be in the forecast through the day Saturday, low chances Sunday morning, then increased chances for Monday and Tuesday. Forecast rainfall totals are in the 0.25″ to 2″ range across East Texas, definitely a help to helping the drought conditions in the area. As mentioned above, with these showers will come cooler temperatures. We’ll be looking at highs in the 80s, much closer to normal, for Sunday through Monday, with highs returning to the upper 80s by Tuesday. For those who enjoy the warmth and humidity, be sure to enjoy the next two to three days as the changings arriving this weekend will be a shock if you’ve gotten used to the 90s and sunshine! Have a great evening.

