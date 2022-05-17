Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Continued warmth this week, with highs about ten degrees or more above normal every day until Saturday. A cold front will make it’s way into East Texas as we head into the weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms on Friday night, lasting into Saturday. The chances for rain will actually persist into the start of next week, but rain will be intermittent. Worth noting, there is a chance for strong to severe storms on Friday night/Saturday morning, mainly in our northwestern counties. We’ll need to continue watching this possibility, but as of right now, hail and wind appear to the main threats. As we go through the next few days we’ll be able to get a better idea of timing and threats for any late week/weekend storms. The bright side to this will be the cooler temperatures, highs in the 80s(!), and of course the needed rainfall. Have a great Tuesday.

