TJC hosting NJCAA men’s national tennis championships

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All this week, TJC is hosting the NJCAA men’s national tennis championships. It’s been 20 years since the Apaches hosted this gem.

NJCAA tournament director Antonio Cannazaro praises Tyler.

”Well, I think Tyler Junior College and the city of Tyler and Sport Tyler put so much effort and so much into every national championship they host. We always love coming down here, again it’s just generally they have great facilities, just a lot of care. Not only from TJC but the community in general.”

“Anytime you get a national tournament it’s a great win for the city because it brings so much visibility to not only TJC, and Tyler, Sport Tyler, but to the community in general and I think we have one of the best tennis facilities in the country. To be able to spotlight that show it off and give these kids a good experience is a win-win,” Cindy Smoak with Sport Tyler said.

