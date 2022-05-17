Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TJC hosting NJCAA men’s national tennis championships

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All this week, TJC is hosting the NJCAA men’s national tennis championships.  It’s been 20 years since the Apaches hosted this gem. 

NJCAA tournament director Antonio Cannazaro praises Tyler.

”Well, I think Tyler Junior College and the city of Tyler and Sport Tyler put so much effort and so much into every national championship they host. We always love coming down here, again it’s just generally they have great facilities, just a lot of care. Not only from TJC but the community in general.”

“Anytime you get a national tournament it’s a great win for the city because it brings so much visibility to not only TJC, and Tyler, Sport Tyler, but to the community in general and I think we have one of the best tennis facilities in the country. To be able to spotlight that show it off and give these kids a good experience is a win-win,” Cindy Smoak with Sport Tyler said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos

Latest News

Hudson baseball
Hudson baseball preparing for playoff showdown with district rival Carthage
SFA softball
SFA accepts invite to NISC Tournament
Lufkin spring game
Lufkin wraps up Spring season with promise heading into 2022 season
Alto Baseball pitcher Logan Rogers
Baseball Regional quarterfinal pairings