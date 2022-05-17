Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA accepts invite to NISC Tournament

SFA softball
By SFA Athletics
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics press release) - Stephen F. Austin softball has been selected to participate in the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championships, a Division-I postseason softball event that includes four Power 5 programs and eight mid-majors with action set to begin Friday, May 20.

All games will take place at the TC Colorado Field, just outside the offices of Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins. The NISC began in 2017 and ran through 2019 before stepping aside because of the COVID-19 pandemic for two years. Teams had to have an RPI in the national top 100 or have a winning record if its RPI was greater than 100. Conference record, results against the RPI Top 50, last 10 games, notable wins, upset losses and player injuries also were taken into consideration. This year’s NISC features a double-elimination format.

Here’s the schedule for the first two rounds (home team listed second):

Friday, May 20 (all times Mountain):Bowling Green vs. Stephen F. Austin, 8:30 a.m.

Kansas vs. George Washington, 11 a.m.

UC San Diego vs. Rutgers, 1:30 p.m.

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 TBA vs. Virginia, 8:30 a.m.

TBA vs. Central Arkansas, 11 a.m.

TBA vs. Baylor, 1:30 p.m.

TBA vs. UNLV, 4 p.m.

The event concludes with the Championship Round on May 25-26, with the last four teams competing for the title.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

