Rusk County gathers to honor law enforcement officers

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Rusk County as well as members of the law enforcement community gathered together on Monday to honor those who have gone before them, and those who died in the line of duty.

Overton Police Chief Bryan Pool said it’s a humbling experience to have people gather together.

“It’s humbling. It’s a time once a year we get to come together as law enforcement to be together to mourn those who have gone before us and those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “You hate hate to see a fellow law enforcement officer lose his life, but every time we go out we know we may not make it home that evening.”

Sheriff Johnwayne Valde said it’s always a good thing to get the community together in this way.

“This is the 18th year, and it was well attended by community people as well as law enforcement,” he noted.

When asked what he wanted people to take away from the ceremony, he said to remember that law enforcement is there for you, though they aren’t perfect.

“We’re imperfect people doing an imperfect job, but we’re doing the best we can. We’re human beings, and though we make mistakes we are better trained and prepared than we were back in 1985 when I went to the academy. So we still have a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way, as well. We’re here to serve and protect you. That’s what I want them to come away with today,” Valdez said.

