Rising fuel costs affecting East Texas volunteer fire departments

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Sabine Fire and Rescue is noticing the rising costs of fuel on the department.

Fire Chief Richard Sisk says the costs of fuel is dramatically different from this time last year and this has led them to make some adjustments, such as not run a fire engine to every call they get.

“The cost of fuel is dramatically different, so we’ve had to make some adjustments necessarily, we did it to try to save money in the budget so what we’ve done is we’ve tried to not run the engine, the fire engine on as many calls that don’t necessarily need the engine, we’ve started running a squad unit which is a pickup truck on calls that don’t require water or a fire engine, so we run a squad unit on EMS type calls, calls for assistance, those type of things,” Sisk said.

Sisk said in April of this year, the department spent around $2,000 for fuel compared to $800 in April of last year.

“It’s really making a big impact on small departments that operate really on a tight budget,” he said.

