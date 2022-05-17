Man hailed as hero in California church shooting was Marshall ISD grad

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall ISD recognized class of 1987 graduate as a hero for his efforts to stop a gunman at a California church Saturday.

The post said “Marshall ISD mourns the loss of Dr. John Cheng, family man, friend, hero and class of 1987 MHS graduate. Prayers will continue to be lifted for his family and friends as well as all of those touched by this tragedy.”

After the shooter armed with two 9 mm handguns opened fire on the 40 people in attendance Dr. Cheng “tackled” him, according to the Associated Press.

Cheng, 52, was killed and five people were wounded. The Sheriff Don Barnes said his heroism probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people” according to the Associated Press.

