VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man died in a house fire in Van Zandt County Monday.

According to the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened on Hickory Hills Drive around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The man who died was in his 70s.

The fire marshal’s office said the cause is still under investigation.

