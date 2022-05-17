Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lemon poke cake by Mama Steph (plus how to ‘dress up’ a box cake mix)

Mama Steph gives tips for dressing up a box cake mix, plus she demos how to make a lemon poke...
Mama Steph gives tips for dressing up a box cake mix, plus she demos how to make a lemon poke cake.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This lemon poke cake is so luscious and flavorful that no one would guess how simple it is to make.

Lemon poke cake by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Cake mix, plus ingredients called for on the box

1 jar of lemon curd

homemade whipped cream, or can of ReddiWhip whipped cream

Zest of one lemon

To make the cake:

1 box of yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to make it. My secret to making box cakes taste more like bakery cakes is easy. Add one more egg than the recipe calls for on the box. Add one teaspoon vanilla extract. Use milk instead of water, and use melted butter instead of oil. Any of these tips can be used, even if you can’t do them all.

Bake the cake according to package directions. Remove from oven and cool slightly. Then, poke holes in the cake (I use the end of a wooden measuring spoon. You could also use skewer, a chop stick, or other object about that size.

Open the jar of lemon curd, and stir it with a teaspoon. If it is spreadable as-is, great! If not, warm in a saucepan over low heat until it is spreadable, but not liquified.

Spread the lemon curd across the surface of the cake, gently pressing down so it soaks down into the holes.

Cover the cake and refrigerate until cooled.

Finally, make whipped cream by pouring 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream into a mixing bowl. Add two tablespoons powdered sugar. Then, whip with an electric hand mixer or stand mixer, gradually increasing to high speed, until the cream is fluffy and whipped.

Spread your beautiful whipped cream over cooled cake. Top with zest of a lemon, and then serve. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County

Latest News

This salad has so much flavor and the nutritional content is through the roof.
Citrus-avocado salad with fresh orange-lime dressing by Mama Steph
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Not Your Mother's Brussels Sprouts by David Wallace
Not Your Mother's Brussels Sprouts by David Wallace