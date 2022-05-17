Injured students released from hospitals following Winnsboro ISD bus crash

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The eight Winnsboro ISD students who sustained non-life threatening injuries in a bus crash have been released from the hospital.

At 3:45 p.m. Monday, a Winnsboro ISD bus was was involved in single-vehicle crash. As of Tuesday morning, all students have been released from the area hospitals they were transported to.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by local police.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.