Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Injured students released from hospitals following Winnsboro ISD bus crash

Source: Winnsboro ISD Facebook page
Source: Winnsboro ISD Facebook page(Winnsboro ISD Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The eight Winnsboro ISD students who sustained non-life threatening injuries in a bus crash have been released from the hospital.

At 3:45 p.m. Monday, a Winnsboro ISD bus was was involved in single-vehicle crash. As of Tuesday morning, all students have been released from the area hospitals they were transported to.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by local police.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
Biden administration offers third round of free COVID-19 tests
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire
Woman dead, man hospitalized after Angelina County fire