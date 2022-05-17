Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
The body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 21, of Longview, was identified after being discovered...
Missing Longview man found dead in Utah desert
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Texas Police Lights
Pedestrian killed after wrecking vehicle on I-20 in Gregg County

Latest News

Longview food pantry in need of donations
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
A high school student dressed in drag while he was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom
Central East Texas Better Business Bureau warns parents to be cautious when buying baby formula amidst national shortage