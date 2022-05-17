Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Death penalty sought in Texas for man who admitted killing 5

Jason Thornburg, 41.
Jason Thornburg, 41.(Fort Worth Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors in Texas say they will seek the death penalty for a man who authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster last year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said Monday that they’ve filed the paperwork to seek the death penalty for 41-year-old Jason Thornburg. He was arrested in September on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth.

Thornburg’s arrest warrant says he confessed to killing those three as well as his roommate and girlfriend, a Navajo woman from New Mexico who went missing after traveling to Arizona with him.

