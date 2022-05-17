Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CPR device donated to Sabine Fire & Rescue

CPR device donated to Sabine Fire & Rescue
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A device donated to Sabine Fire and Rescue is now another tool they can use in lifesaving efforts.

The department received a Lucas 3.0 CPR device. It is a machine that department chief Richard Sisk says can deliver CPR and chest compressions more efficient than a person can.

“We believe the device could possibly change the outcome of cardiac arrest if we arrive on scene, between it, an AED, and then advanced medical care, ALS and than hospital care, we believe the device could possibly change the outcome,” Sisk said.

It was purchased by East Texan Mike Clements, owner of Energy Weldfab, and donated to the department. It costs around $18,000.

“I think we are very blessed to have this device and to have Mr. Clements be willing to spend the money and donate the device to the department,” Sisk said.

Sisk said in January and February, the department responded to a total of 14 calls regarding cardiac arrest, seven in January, and seven in February. He said this machine could be a game changer in helping first responders treat those suffering from cardiac arrest.

“If we have the ability to change the outcome, that’s what is important to us,” Sisk said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.


