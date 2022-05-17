Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.(Source: Medical Detection Dogs)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You already know dogs can sniff out bombs, drugs, and even trapped earthquake survivors – but a new study suggests they can also sniff out COVID-19.

Using skin swab samples, researchers trained four dogs to detect COVID-19 infections caused by the original strain of the virus.

The dogs correctly identified 92% of positive samples and 91% of negative samples.

Then they moved on to sniffing hundreds of airport passengers, where they correctly identified 98.7% of negative samples.

The dogs only missed three positive cases, but there weren’t enough positive samples among the airport passengers to get an accuracy percentage.

The preliminary study out of Finland was published Monday in the journal BMJ Global Health.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County

Latest News

Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Crypto billionaire backs congressional hopeful in Oregon primary race
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage
WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
WebXtra: Longview food pantry in need of donations
A House panel is hearing about unexplained phenomena.
House holds UFO hearing