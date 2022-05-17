Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Longview man shot girlfriend after struggle for gun

“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom (pictured above),” reads a Facebook post from Longview Police.(Longview Police | Longview Police)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man accused of murder apparently called the police himself after allegedly shooting a 23-year-old woman in January.

KLTV was granted access to an arrest affidavit on Tuesday. It states that Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview, called 911 at 2:52 p.m. on January 16, identifying himself by name and stating that he and his girlfriend, Cyan Winn, had gotten into an altercation and that he now required an ambulance and police.

The affidavit states that when responders arrived on scene, Winn was found dead lying inside the apartment. Grissom was then transported to the criminal investigations building at the Longview Police. Investigators said that Grissom stated he and Winn had gotten into an argument, during which Winn attempted to pull a handgun from her purse. The affidavit states that Grissom pushed Winn to the ground and the two fought fought for control of the handgun.

Grissom allegedly admitted that once he gained control of the handgun, he pulled the trigger firing the single shot that killed Winn.

Grissom is currently held in the Gregg County jail on a $250,000 bond for murder.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

