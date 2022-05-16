Winnsboro ISD school bus involved in wreck

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - According to officials at Winnsboro ISD, a bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 3:45 p.m. It was a single-vehicle wreck involving bus number seven. All parents or guardians of students were notified and were able to pick up the students at the city auditorium, the district said. The did not elaborate on any injuries to anyone involved.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.