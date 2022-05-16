Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD graduates have final walk in middle school halls as first students in the building six years ago

Staff, students, and family cheered on the graduates as they walked the different hallways of the school.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost 90 graduates from five Tyler ISD high schools walked the halls one last time at Three Lakes Middle School today.

This year’s class of 2022 was the first group to go through sixth, seventh, and eighth grade at the new middle school during the 2015-16 school year.

Six years later current staff, students, and family cheered on the graduates as they walked the different hallways of the school. Each one was decked out in their cap and gowns.

The group finished the walk in the library for a reception and photos.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

