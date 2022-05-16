Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas A&M climbs to #11 in latest coaches poll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team keeps moving on up the rankings. The Aggies now come in at #11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and have climbed up to #6 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25. The Aggies sit just behind Texas Tech at 5 and ahead of Arkansas at 7.

The Aggies are also now tied with Arkansas for 1st place in the SEC West standings. A&M swept the defending champs Mississippi State over the weekend to move to 17-10 in conference play and 33-16 overall. Arkansas will close out the regular season with a road series at Alabama and Texas A&M hits the road to take on Ole Miss.

SEC WEST STANDINGS

TeamConferenceOverall
Arkansas17-1037-14
Texas A&M17-1033-16
Auburn15-1135-16
LSU14-1333-18
Ole Miss13-1431-19
Alabama10-1627-24
Mississippi State9-1825-27

Before the year started, the Aggies were picked to finish next to last in the SEC West, and now they’ve got an opportunity to win the division.

”Just confidence,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle explained what’s changed from the beginning of the year. “We’ve become a team. Beginning of the year, you haven’t been through adversity, you haven’t been challenged. These guys have an identity. I still think our best pitching is ahead of us and it’s going to have to be to have success. We have an identity and the kids are in good roles and they feel good about rooting for each other,” Schlossnagle added.

A&M wraps up the regular season with a series beginning Friday at Ole Miss. Like the Aggies, the Rebels have also canceled their mid-week game this week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been...
Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation

Latest News

TJC hosting NJCAA men’s national tennis championships
TJC hosting NJCAA men’s national tennis championships
Hudson baseball
Hudson baseball preparing for playoff showdown with district rival Carthage
SFA softball
SFA accepts invite to NISC Tournament
Lufkin spring game
Lufkin wraps up Spring season with promise heading into 2022 season