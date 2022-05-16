Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Anderson County

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A teen boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Sunday.

At approximately 6:51p.m. Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on Farm to Market Road 315, approximately 13 miles north of Palestine in Anderson County.

According to the preliminary investigation, a the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling south on FM 315 with two passengers, a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old male. Apparently the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left at an unsafe speed, causing the Honda to drive off the roadway to the right where it struck a mailbox. The driver overcorrected back to the left causing the Honda to slide across the roadway where it struck a large tree off of the roadway.

The driver was transported to UT Health - Tyler with incapacitating injuries. The 14-year-old female juvenile was transported to Palestine Regional Medial Center with incapacitating injuries. The front seat passenger, a 15-year-old male, was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

