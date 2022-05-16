Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a beautiful but toasty day as highs topped off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunny skies. There will be the limited chance for some showers and even a few stronger thunderstorms overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning as a complex of storms advances south from Oklahoma and Arkansas. This will be a broken line of showers and storms so rain will not be guaranteed, but if these storms are able to hold together as they dip south of the Red River, a few areas could see some damaging wind gusts and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters, with folks along the I-30 corridor having the best chances to see a strong to severe storm. Thankfully, these storms are expected to weaken overnight so severe threats are fairly low for the rest of East Texas, but we will still need to be wary of an isolated damaging wind gust as these storms fall apart. The trigger for these storms is a weak cold front that will likely make it to around I-20 before stalling out, so don’t get too hopeful for a cool down just yet. This stalled front will lift back to the north as a warm front late Monday and the heat will be the main weather story as highs sit HOT in the middle 90s each and every day until another, stronger, cold front arrives late Friday. This front will bring a better chance of scattered rain and storms for late Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well as much cooler conditions, placing highs in the middle 80s by next Sunday. Folks, please take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water every day. Let’s cross our fingers and hope this second cold front doesn’t lose any potency between now and late next week!

