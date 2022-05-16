Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sulphur Springs police seek help identifying shooting suspect

Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the person responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting incident.

According to a social media post by the department, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, several gunshots were fired in the area of MLK and Pacific Park with several groups of people in the area. One person was shot in the leg and a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Little other information is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Det. Reneau at 903-885-7602. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to arrest for these crimes.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

