Sulphur Springs police seek help identifying shooting suspect

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the person responsible for an early Sunday morning shooting incident.

According to a social media post by the department, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, several gunshots were fired in the area of MLK and Pacific Park with several groups of people in the area. One person was shot in the leg and a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Little other information is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact Det. Reneau at 903-885-7602. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to arrest for these crimes.

