Strong winds in Gladewater cause tree limbs to fall, causing damage

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The storms that came through East Texas Sunday night left some Gladewater families with damage to their cars.

Lisa Barnes said around midnight they heard the winds coming through. Shortly thereafter she says the tree limbs began falling. This morning they were able to see the damage.

Barnes said two tree limbs from the neighbor’s tree snapped and fell onto her property causing damage to her and her daughter’s car. The tree limbs also brought down her fence.

“My daughter’s vehicle was sitting behind this maroon truck, the tree (fell up) against her back door. It is crushed in, you can’t open it, the door knob is gone. My truck, I can’t tell until they get the tree off, what damage is done to that side. My daughter, that’s her only way to work,” Barnes said.

The City of Gladewater tells us when something like this happens on private property it is between the homeowners and insurance to work through.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.