Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Strong winds in Gladewater cause tree limbs to fall, causing damage

A large limb from a neighbor's yard fell onto the fence and cars of one Gladewater family.
A large limb from a neighbor's yard fell onto the fence and cars of one Gladewater family.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The storms that came through East Texas Sunday night left some Gladewater families with damage to their cars.

Lisa Barnes said around midnight they heard the winds coming through. Shortly thereafter she says the tree limbs began falling. This morning they were able to see the damage.

Barnes said two tree limbs from the neighbor’s tree snapped and fell onto her property causing damage to her and her daughter’s car. The tree limbs also brought down her fence.

“My daughter’s vehicle was sitting behind this maroon truck, the tree (fell up) against her back door. It is crushed in, you can’t open it, the door knob is gone. My truck, I can’t tell until they get the tree off, what damage is done to that side. My daughter, that’s her only way to work,” Barnes said.

The City of Gladewater tells us when something like this happens on private property it is between the homeowners and insurance to work through.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke

Latest News

Greenwood Cemetery
Greenwood Cemetery
Rusk Peace Officer Memorial
Rusk County Peace Officer Memorial
Curtis Harris Follow Up
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview man in wheelchair rescued from kitchen fire by neighbor
Naskila Gaming celebrates 6 years of operation
Naskila Gaming celebrates six years of operation