Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation

The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith county constable was transferred from the Smith County jail to Gregg County jail.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Probation Office on Friday. According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris received his diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10. The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.

It is standard procedure for law enforcement to be moved out of the county where they serve, according to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous: Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

