Regional semifinals set for softball playoffs
May. 16, 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The road to state gets shorter and tougher for the teams still left standing after three rounds on the UIL softball playoffs.
Here are the matchups for East Texas teams in the Regional Semifinals.
4A
Region II
Aubrey vs #2 Bullard - Best of 3 series all at Crandall H.S.
- Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Friday, May 20, 5 p.m.
- Game 3: Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. if needed
3A
Region II
Praireland vs #6 Hughes Springs - Best of 3 series all at Winnsboro H.S.
- Game 1: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: following Game 1
- Game 3: Saturday May 21, 12 p.m. if needed
#10 Grandview vs Mount Vernon - Best of 3 series all at Rockwall Heath
- Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6:30 p.m.
- Game 3: Friday May 20, 6:30 p.m. if needed
Region III
Lorena vs #1 Diboll - Best of 3 series
- Game 1: Wednesday May 18, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville
- Game 2: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. - TBA
- Game 3: Saturday May 20, 7 p.m. @ Madisonville if needed
2A Region III
Kerens vs Groveton - Best of 3 series all at Whitehouse
- Game 1: Friday May 20, 7:00 pm
- Game 2: Saturday May 21, 5:00 pm
- Game 3: 30 min after Game 2 if needed
#6 Como-Pickton vs #5 Lovelady - Best of 3 series all at Tyler Legacy
- Game 1: Tuesday May 17, 6 p.m.
- Game 2: Thursday May 19, 6 p.m.
- Game 3: Friday May 20, 6 p.m. if needed
