Power outages cause delays, school closings in East Texas

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Power companies are reporting outages Monday morning in East Texas counties resulting in school delays and one school closure.

Union Grove ISD is closed Monday. White Oak Elementary will open late at 10 a.m. Winona ISD delayed opening for two hours.

SWEPCO reported 7,539 outages for East Texas counties the largest totals in Gregg County 6,086 and Upshur County 829.

ONCOR reports the largest total outages 1,000 in Smith County, 688 in Henderson County, and 5,890 in Van Zandt County.

Upshur Rural reports 949 outages.

Trinity Valley Electric reports 1,200 outages.

Wood County Electric Cooperative reports 1,138 outages.

