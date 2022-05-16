Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 80s, dropping into the upper 60s overnight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies this evening with temperatures in the 80s, eventually dropping into the upper 60s/low 70s overnight. Partly cloudy by morning, with clouds sticking around through the day tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 90s, maybe mid 90s for some. By Wednesday, mostly sunny skies return to East Texas with highs area-wide making it to the mid 90s and staying there through Friday. Our next chance for rain will arrive in the forecast on Friday, likely in the afternoon and evening hours, with better chances in the forecast for Saturday through next Monday. Along with the rain comes a significant cooldown, with highs expected to drop into the low and mid 80s for the weekend and start of next week.

Unfortunately, it is still spring, and we know rain and cooler temperatures this time of year likely means there is a chance for severe weather. At this time, it appears there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms for Friday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. As we are still a handful of days away, details are limited, but we know the potential is there. You’ll want to continue to check for updates through the week as we get more information. Until then, just a dry and warm/hot forecast through the end of the week. Have a great evening.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

