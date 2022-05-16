Longview resident in wheelchair rescued from kitchen fire by neighbor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wheelchair-bound Longview resident was unable to get out of the house when the kitchen caught fire. Thankfully, a neighbor was able to step in to help.

It happened in the 100 block of East Hope Street around 5 p.m. on Monday. According to the Longview Fire Department, when they arrived on scene light smoke was showing from the home. Earlier a neighbor saw the smoke and went inside to help the resident out the door.

The neighbor put out most of the fire before LFD arrived on scene. The resident was treated at the scene.

Longview FD says a pot on the stove caused the fire.

