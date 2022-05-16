Kilgore police release name of Saturday night homicide victim

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police have released the name of the victim of Saturday night’s shooting incident and are asking the public’s help identifying the person responsible.

Dario Morales, 34, of Kilgore, was shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said they saw Morales enter a home off of U.S. Highway 259 in Kilgore in the 800 block of Sceyne Road. Morales apparently already had a visible leg wound when he arrived at the residence. Shots were then fired sometime after he arrived.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Kilgore Police Department at 903-983-1559.

