Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘I’m shaking’: Man wins first $2 million prize on $20 ticket from new scratch-off game

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina man hit the jackpot after taking a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricky Futrell won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game that launched this month, WITN reported.

“I’m shaking,” Futrell said. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands, North Carolina.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could have chosen an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke

Latest News

Naskila Gaming Presser
Greenwood Cemetery
Greenwood Cemetery
Rusk Peace Officer Memorial
Rusk County Peace Officer Memorial
Curtis Harris Follow Up
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview resident in wheelchair rescued from kitchen fire by neighbor