Houston Police search for suspect in connection to robbery, kidnapping of roommate

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect at large in connection to an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Joshua N. DeLoach, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping seen on surveillance at around 9 p.m. May 8 in the 3222 block of Eado Park Circle.

Patrol officers responded to call regarding the victim Justin C. Iwuji, 31, who was located near Jones Road and F.M. 1960 by a witness.

The victim told officers he had recently asked DeLoach to move out of the residence. who then pointed a gun at Iwuji and forced him to open his personal safe.

The suspect took personal items and also transferred currency from two mobile payment service accounts. He then forced Iwuji into the rear cargo area of his own vehicle and bound his hands and feet.

Deloach eventually parked the vehicle several miles from the location and instructed him not to move.

After several minutes, Iwuji managed to exit the vehicle and flagged down a witness for assistance.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his wrists.

Further investigation and statements from Iwuji positively identified DeLoach as the suspect and he was charged for his involvement.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

