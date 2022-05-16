Democrat Sandragrace Martinez talks influence of humble beginnings in race for Texas land commissioner
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sandragrace Martinez is currently in a runoff against fellow Democrat Jay Kleberg for their party’s nomination to be Texas’ next land commissioner. The Bexar County native joined East Texas Now on Monday morning to talk about how her rise from humble beginnings has influenced her campaign and how it might influence her should she win the office.
