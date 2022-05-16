Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Arp issues boil water notice

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Arp is under a boil water notice after a main water line was hit by a contractor.

All customers of the City of Arp public water system need to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

