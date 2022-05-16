Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

After top 5 perform, will Fritz Hager 3 make it to the big American Idol finale?

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KLTV) - After a big, exciting week in Las Vegas where the top five contestants were mentored by Carrie Underwood, arguably the most successful of all the American Idol winners so far, will Tyler’s Fritz Hager III make it to the AI finale?

Along with Hager, Hunter Girl, Nicolina Bozzo, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson will perform two songs on tonight’s episode in hopes of winning America’s vote to get into the finale next week.

Voting for Hager can be done until about 8:50 p.m. by texting 10 to 21523. You can also vote at AmericanIdol.com/vote or in the American Idol app.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Marquel Fizgerald (Source: Polk County jail website)
Suspect in Alabama-Coushatta casino robbery arrested in Houston area after high-speed chase

Latest News

Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Missing Jasper man with dementia symptoms found safe in Kirbyville
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck