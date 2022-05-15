Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s, a few degrees warmer than we were yesterday. There is a very low chance for a few sprinkles or a shower this morning as some overnight activity drifts into East Texas during the morning hours, once this clears out, we should be dry through the rest of today, before there is another chance for a few showers and/or thunderstorm late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally north of a line from Crockett to Nac. to Center in a Marginal Risk, or Level 1 out of 5, for severe weather for today through tomorrow morning. A storm system that develops outside of East Texas today will venture into the ArkLaTex during the evening/nighttime hours, and it is possible some of our northeastern counties sees some activity from this.

Any activity on radar during the overnight hours should be ending by daybreak tomorrow morning, with another mostly sunny day on tap for Monday, with highs again in the 90s. Through the next week, we’ll see highs make their way into the mid 90s nearly every day, with a mix of sun and clouds generally on the mostly sunny side. There are several days at least one of our three climate recording sites (Tyler, Longview, Lufkin) could tie or break a record high temperatures, or come close. By next weekend, some relief arrives in the forecast. A chance for rain on Saturday as well as some “cooler” temperatures. This will come along with a chance for severe weather, as the SPC has outlined portions of East Texas in an area to watch for late Friday/early Saturday. We will continue to keep you updated on that. For now, enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great week!

