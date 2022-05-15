Missing Jasper man with dementia symptoms found safe in Kirbyville

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 74-year-old Jasper man who had been missing since May 4 has been found safe.

According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Everette Long was found safe on Friday.

“Mr. Everette Long has been located and is safe,” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you all for your help!”

Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that Long was found at a gas station in Kirbyville, a KJAS.com story stated.

According to the KJAS.com story, law enforcement had been tracking him through his credit card usage. That information showed that he traveled along the Interstate 30 corridor from Dallas to Calhoun, Georgia. He only stopped at Love’s truck stops, the LJAS.com story stated.

“Family members also reported activity on his card on Thursday in the Houston area,” the KJAS.com story stated.

A previous post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said that people who know Long said he has possible signs of dementia. He left his home at about 1:30 p.m. on May 4 and arrived at the Community Bank of Texas at 2 p.m. that day.

Long then asked for directions to the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Jasper, but he never arrived there, the Facebook post stated.

When he left the Community Bank of Texas, he was driving a white 2001 Chevrolet three-quarter-ton pickup.

