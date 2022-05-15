Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for the 400 block of Loop 256. According to the City of Palestine Facebook page, the boil water notice will remain in effect until Tuesday.

The Facebook post stated that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue the notice because the water pressure in that area dropped below normal.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” the Facebook post stated. “The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

Anyone with any questions about the boil water notice should call Jason Shelton or Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8423.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

Latest News

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer