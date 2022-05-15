City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256

PALESTINE Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for the 400 block of Loop 256. According to the City of Palestine Facebook page, the boil water notice will remain in effect until Tuesday.

The Facebook post stated that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city to issue the notice because the water pressure in that area dropped below normal.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” the Facebook post stated. “The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.”

Anyone with any questions about the boil water notice should call Jason Shelton or Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8423.

