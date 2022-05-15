Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County’s 911 system is currently down, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office landlines are working occasionally. The post also said Cherokee County 911 calls will be forwarded to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and they will contact CCSO for emergency calls.

“There is a problem with Frontier’s lines, and we are working with them to resolve the issues as soon as possible,” the Facebook post stated. “You can try to reach our office by calling 903-683-2271 or 903-683-6365.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

Latest News

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer