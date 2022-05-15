Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire

Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people escaped from a pickup with only one minor injury after a truck went off a road in Nacogdoches County Saturday and burst into flames.

According to a post on the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred in the 3900 block of CR 874.

5/14/2022 - Personnel along with B-746, B-747, T-749, Cushing B-728 and M-729 responded to a major accident in the 3900...

Posted by Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Firefighters from LLVFD and Cushing VFD responded to the one-vehicle crash with five trucks at about 2:07 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames.

“The driver and a passenger managed to escape the wreckage with one minor injury,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
Source: Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page
Source: Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

Latest News

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page
Houston County sheriff urges residents to remain vigilant 3 days into search for escaped killer