2 people escape from pickup after it goes off Nacogdoches County road, catches fire

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people escaped from a pickup with only one minor injury after a truck went off a road in Nacogdoches County Saturday and burst into flames.

According to a post on the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the one-vehicle crash occurred in the 3900 block of CR 874.

5/14/2022 - Personnel along with B-746, B-747, T-749, Cushing B-728 and M-729 responded to a major accident in the 3900... Posted by Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Firefighters from LLVFD and Cushing VFD responded to the one-vehicle crash with five trucks at about 2:07 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames.

“The driver and a passenger managed to escape the wreckage with one minor injury,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page (Lilbert-Lonneyville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

