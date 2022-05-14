Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos

Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)(Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old woman on May 7 in connection with allegations that she had sex with an underage boy and sent him nude photos.

Jennifer Acrey, of Chester, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, and online solicitation of a minor, which are all felonies. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace James “Jim” Moore set Acrey’s total bond amount at $125,000.

According to a press release on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, TVSO deputies started investigating a report that a woman had sent nude photos to an underage boy on May 5.

“With evidence gathered and complied by deputies, probable cause affidavits were presented to Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe, who issued a search warrant for the suspect’s phone,” the Facebook post stated.

Jobe also issued an arrest warrant for Acrey for sale/distribution/display of material to a minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

After Acrey’s arrest on May 7, she agreed to talk to deputies and investigators at the jail.

“During the interview, Acrey confessed to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the juvenile victim as well as communicating by electronic messaging in a sexually explicit manner,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the press release, Acrey could face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

Source; KLTV Staff
East Texas trade fairs offer shopping deals for tight budgets
The starting line
Tyler Bicycle Club holds its 34th annual bike tour
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Gray News Media
Alba man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, pickup on FM 17