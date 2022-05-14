Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old woman on May 7 in connection with allegations that she had sex with an underage boy and sent him nude photos.

Jennifer Acrey, of Chester, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child, and online solicitation of a minor, which are all felonies. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace James “Jim” Moore set Acrey’s total bond amount at $125,000.

According to a press release on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, TVSO deputies started investigating a report that a woman had sent nude photos to an underage boy on May 5.

“With evidence gathered and complied by deputies, probable cause affidavits were presented to Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe, who issued a search warrant for the suspect’s phone,” the Facebook post stated.

Jobe also issued an arrest warrant for Acrey for sale/distribution/display of material to a minor, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

After Acrey’s arrest on May 7, she agreed to talk to deputies and investigators at the jail.

“During the interview, Acrey confessed to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the juvenile victim as well as communicating by electronic messaging in a sexually explicit manner,” the Facebook post stated.

According to the press release, Acrey could face additional charges as the investigation progresses.

