Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Bicycle Club holds its 34th annual bike tour

By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Beauty and the Beast Bicycle Tour began this morning, and more than 700 cyclists and abut 1,000 spectators came out to participate in this 34th annual event.

“Its named as such because of the beauty of the wonderful hills in East Texas, but the beast is always that final hill climb that everybody has to do that they love and hate at the same time,” said Bill Lewis, the president of The Tyler Bicycle Club.

He said he got on a bike 10 years ago, joined the bicycle club, beat cancer, and eventually became the president of the club.

“So you just never know where cycling will take you,” Lewis said.

The tour consisted of three different routes including a 22-mile route, a 43-mile route, and a 62-mile route that’s referred to as the beast.

“Last week I did a 73.3 Ironman on Saturday in Florida, so we came over here to do this,” said Larry Boyd, who has been riding for three years and prepared for the tour by doing a triathlon.

Proceeds from this event will go towards a bicycle park for children in Tyler.

“We are doing a playground just for children’s bicycles,” Lewis said.

The Tyler Bicycle Club is teaming up with Tyler Park & Recreation to bring this bicycle park into fruition, and construction is set to begin around June.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

Source; KLTV Staff
East Texas trade fairs offer shopping deals for tight budgets
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Gray News Media
Alba man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, pickup on FM 17