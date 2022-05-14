Tri-County Meals on Wheels struggling due to rising food prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tri-County Meals On Wheels in Palestine covers three counties: Rusk, Anderson, and Cherokee.

Meals on Wheels currently delivers 12,000 to 15,000 meals within the tri-county area. They are currently challenged by food prices as well as gas prices. This is affecting their services to senior citizens and the disabled, many of whom would not be able to eat without them.

“‘This is the only meal that me and my mom receive; tell me you are not going to close.’ This is how much Meals on Wheels is needed,” says Ruby Taylor, the executive director of Tri-County Meals on Wheels.

Taylor explains that she hears stories like this often from the elderly and those who rely on their services.

“It’s just shocking with the increase in cost of food, as you said a while ago the cost of gasoline, the cost of maintenance on our vehicles,” says Greg Gunnels, president of the nonprofit.

Gunnels says they are operating at a deficit of $36,000 to $45,000 every month, and donations are needed.

“If we could have it where people could either set up for automatic bank draft or put it on their credit card once a month for even $5, $8, or $10 contribution where it really wont hit you that hard,” says Gunnels.

