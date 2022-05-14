Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC welcomes back champion tennis team

By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was a gathering at the Murphy Tennis Center to recognize the TJC Women’s Tennis Team and their return from winning a second NJCAA National Championship in a row and the 21st in program history. It was a tough battle to the end, with the Apaches taking home the title by one point over Hillsborough.

“Going into the championship we knew we were going to play some pretty big teams,” said Abigail Wild. “Some pretty tough competition and a lot of teams didn’t think we were going to win I don’t think, but we all kind of knew. We had been working hard and we just went in with the mentality of being a team and being together and wanting to win and that’s really what drove us through it to be honest.”

Head coach Dash Connell was proud of the grit and determination his squad showed on the final stage in order to secure the victory.

“These girls just showed how tough they were and we kept on saying that every night, how tough are we? How tough are we? How tough are we? And the next day we showed it,” said Connell. “And you know we are down in the third set tie breaker, we come back and win it, we have someone cramping, comes back and wins, I mean there was just a lot of grit and toughness.”

