Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 90s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few showers/thundershowers this morning and partly cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A low chance for a few more showers, maybe a thunderstorm, will return during the evening hours, with those chances ending around midnight. As for temperatures today, we’ll see highs in the low 90s, about where we’ve been the last handful of days. Tomorrow starts off with temps in the upper 60s, and it’ll end up being another warm day with highs in the 90s under sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night/early Monday morning. Along with that chance, there is a low possibility for an isolated strong to severe storm capable of 60-70 mph winds and quarter size hail - again, this chance is low, but it is there. Looking ahead, next week looks hot! Highs in the mid 90s nearly every day, mostly sunny skies and dry until the weekend. Our next significant chance for rain appears to maybe be next weekend, with a low chance in the forecast right now, I hope to see it increase as we go through the next few days.

