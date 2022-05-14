Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Officials believe convicted killer’s escape in Leon County was premeditated

By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search continues for convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez. Officials say the 46-year-old has been on the run for about 48 hours.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Dog teams have been deployed to search over a 4-mile perimeter that begins where Lopez escaped after he crashed a prison bus off Highway 7 in Centerville. Officials believe he was able to escape his restraints with a homemade weapon. Texas Department of Criminal Justice Chief of Staff Jason Clark said they still don’t know what that weapon was.

Law enforcement also believes he used that same weapon to assault the officers on the bus and take control of it before the crash. Clark said Lopez was sitting towards the front of the bus before the incident happened.

“Lopez is an individual that is dangerous,” Clark said. “He has a disregard for human life. That’s obvious from his convictions, and it’s obvious from his escape, but I can tell you that TDCJ will not rest until Lopez has been captured.”

Since his disappearance, Clark said law enforcement has received calls from residents who believe they’ve seen Lopez near their residences. Clark said officials did see Lopez under a tree Thursday after he escape but have not been able to locate him since.

Officials believe Lopez is still in Leon county and that his escape was premeditated. They’re investigating if other inmates or prison staff helped him escape.

The reward for information leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez has been raised to $50,000*. On May 12, the...

Posted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Saturday, May 14, 2022

“We know from Lopez’s history and his previous attempts to get away from law enforcement that he’ll stay put and lay low with the hopes that law enforcement will move to a different area, but I can just tell you we’re not gonna move,” Clark said. “Lopez is gonna get back in custody.”

The reward for information that leads to the inmate’s arrest is now $50,000. Tips can be sent to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477, 936-437-5171, or your local law enforcement agency at 911. Tips can also be left at the TDCJ website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Kilgore Police Department Facebook page
Gunshots rattle Kilgore neighborhood, leaving one dead
After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke

Latest News

After top 5 perform on American Idol, Fritz Hager 3 heads home
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
City of Palestine issues boil water notice for part of Loop 256
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reporting 911 outage
Source: Gray News Media
35-year-old man dies in Jasper County rollover wreck
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting