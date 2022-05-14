Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Kilgore Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly had an improper relationship with a student Saturday.

Monica Ann Sanchez, 21, of Kilgore, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on three counts of an improper relationship between an educator and a student, sexual assault of a child, and assault causing bodily injury. The total bond amount for her charges was set at $26,000.

No one with the Kilgore Police Department was available for comment Saturday.

The Kilgore High School link on the KISD website states that a woman Monica Sanchez is employed by the district as an ESL aide.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.