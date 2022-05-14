Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fallen officers remembered during Panola County Peace Officers’ Memorial

‘Without remembrance, sacrifice means nothing’
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Members of law enforcement and the Carthage community paused Friday morning to remember fallen officers during the annual Panola County Peace Officers’ Memorial.

A bell was tolled as flowers placed in a memorial wreath - with each flower representing a Texas officer who died in the line of duty last year along with all of Panola County’s fallen officers.

“These are more than just names on a wall,” Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said. “They were living, breathing people who had loved ones and children.”

Among the officers remembered: CPD officer Everett Dennis, who died while attempting to stop a traffic violator in 2008. Also honored, PCSO deputy Chris Dickerson, shot and killed while making a traffic stop in 2019. One of Dickerson’s children and his widow watched Friday’s ceremony from the pews of the Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Following the reading of the names, Sheriff Sarah Fields carried the wreath across the street to the front lawn of the Panola County Courthouse, the site of a permanent memorial honoring the county’s fallen heroes.

Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields carries the memorial wreath out of the Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“It is important for people to remember those who have gone before us and sacrificed their all to make us safe,” Fields said. “And it’s great to see the community come out to honor them this way.”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps and refreshments.

“Without remembrance, sacrifice means nothing,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

