Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas trade fairs offer shopping deals for tight budgets

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Inflation, food prices, and $4-a-gallon gasoline. All of it is eating into the already strained budgets of East Texans.

So where do you save?

There’s more action at Trade Days at the Longview fairgrounds every second full weekend of every month.

“I think that most everybody that comes in is looking for some type of a deal. Looking for a way to save money,” said vendor Robert Adams.

Deals are what shoppers are looking for - on just about anything they might buy at a box store or supermarket.

“Stuff like deodorant. Washing powder. Stuff like that,” said shopper Paul Jackson.

“Everything is so high and going up,” said shopper Charlotte Honeycutt.

Plus, you can do something at Trade Days that you can’t do at a supermarket or box store - haggle over the price.

“I haggle on those prices. That’s the reason I don’t like to go to a store; they’re too high,” Honeycutt said.

“They will ask, ‘Is that your best price? Can you go lower?’ If you can, you do,” Adams said.

Some new businesses at Trade Days actually started during the pandemic.

“We had two aspects of our business, and they started during the pandemic from home,” Adams said.

On Saturday. customers said anything they can save money on helps in the long run.

“And I’m going to look at everything,” Honeycutt said.

Longview Trade Days is open every second full weekend of every month with the exception of September.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

The starting line
Tyler Bicycle Club holds its 34th annual bike tour
Jennifer Acrey (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest woman accused of sexually assaulting boy, sending nude photos
Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Source: Gray News Media
Alba man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, pickup on FM 17