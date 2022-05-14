East Texas trade fairs offer shopping deals for tight budgets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Inflation, food prices, and $4-a-gallon gasoline. All of it is eating into the already strained budgets of East Texans.

So where do you save?

There’s more action at Trade Days at the Longview fairgrounds every second full weekend of every month.

“I think that most everybody that comes in is looking for some type of a deal. Looking for a way to save money,” said vendor Robert Adams.

Deals are what shoppers are looking for - on just about anything they might buy at a box store or supermarket.

“Stuff like deodorant. Washing powder. Stuff like that,” said shopper Paul Jackson.

“Everything is so high and going up,” said shopper Charlotte Honeycutt.

Plus, you can do something at Trade Days that you can’t do at a supermarket or box store - haggle over the price.

“I haggle on those prices. That’s the reason I don’t like to go to a store; they’re too high,” Honeycutt said.

“They will ask, ‘Is that your best price? Can you go lower?’ If you can, you do,” Adams said.

Some new businesses at Trade Days actually started during the pandemic.

“We had two aspects of our business, and they started during the pandemic from home,” Adams said.

On Saturday. customers said anything they can save money on helps in the long run.

“And I’m going to look at everything,” Honeycutt said.

Longview Trade Days is open every second full weekend of every month with the exception of September.

