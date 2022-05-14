Alba man dies in motorcycle crash on FM 17

ALBA Texas (KLTV) - An Alba man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened about three miles south of Alba on FM 17 according to Texas DPS PIO Sgt. Jean Dark. The preliminary investigation indicates that Danny V. Bohannon, 51, of Alba, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on FM 17, south of mile marker 266.

He attempted to negotiate a curve to the right at the same time a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Tony R. Curtiss, 44, of Sulphur Springs, was driving north in the curve.

The report said that the motorcycle failed to stay in its lane, traveling into the northbound lane, and was struck by the Dodge Ram.

Bohannan died at the scene.

The condition of Curtiss was not stated.

